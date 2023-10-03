Veeps announces All Access subscription service

The streaming platform Veeps has announced a new subscription service dubbed All Access.

Subscribers will have on-demand access to a library of concerts from artists including Aerosmith, Alanis Morissette, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, The Cure, Def Leppard, Grateful Dead, Metallica, The Rolling Stones, Sheryl Crow, Sting, The Smashing Pumpkins and The Who.

"We started Veeps for artists and their fans. For the people that love music and the ones that create it," says Good Charlotte's Joel Madden, who is Veeps' co-founder and CEO. "As music fans have become used to having concerts and live performances available in the same way they consume sports and movies, it was obvious that we needed to create a model that wasn't limited to pay-per-view."

Subscriptions cost $11.99 a month. You can also sign up for an annual pass for $120.

For more info, visit Veeps.com.

