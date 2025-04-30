Vehicle crashes into Billy Corgan's Madame Zuzu's again following October accident

Billy Corgan's Madame Zuzu's teashop in Highland Park, Illinois, is once again the site of a car crash following a previous accident in October.

The shop, which the Smashing Pumpkins frontman owns alongside his wife, Chloé Mendel, posted on Instagram Tuesday, "Earlier today, there was an accident outside of Madame Zuzu's involving a vehicle that struck the front of the café."

"Thankfully, no one was injured," the post continues. "Thank you to everyone who checked in and offered support."

In October, a car drove over the curb and crashed through the window of Madame Zuzu's, injuring Corgan's mother-in-law.

