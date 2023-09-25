Vince Neil Oklahoma State Fair concert ended by active shooter situation

Vince Neil's solo performance at the Oklahoma State Fair on Saturday, September 23, ended abruptly due to an active shooter situation on the fairgrounds.

"At a concert in Oklahoma City Crazy night last night. 3/4 of the way thru the set people started running," the Mötley Crüe vocalist wrote in a social media post published Sunday, September 24.

"We we're told to get in dressing room," Neil continued. "There were shooters shooting people. Thank you fans for your understanding.

According to Oklahoma City ABC affiliate KOCO, one person was shot in the incident and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Two people were initially brought into custody.

