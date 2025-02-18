Walk to the Hills: Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson rocks with Pantera in Paris

Iron Maiden Performs At North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Daniel Knighton/Getty Images (Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Though he's known for running to the hills, Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson slowed things down during a surprise onstage collaboration with Pantera.

Dickinson joined the reformed groove metallers during their concert in Paris on Saturday for a performance of their signature song, "Walk." In fan-shot footage, you can see Dickinson take the stage about halfway through the song to add some back vocals to the chorus.

On Instagram, Panetra reposted pictures of the moment taken by famed rock photographer Ross Halfin.

"I was absolutely surprised to see Bruce Dickinson backstage, and it was nice to see him do 'Walk,'" Halfin writes. "A very unexpected collision of worlds."

Pantera has been touring since 2022 with a lineup featuring vocalist Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown alongside Black Label Society's Zakk Wylde and Anthrax's Charlie Benante in place of the late Abbott brothers, guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell and drummer Vinnie Paul.

