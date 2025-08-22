Warren Haynes releases ‘From Here On Out’ from 'The Whisper Sessions'

By Jill Lances

Warren Haynes has shared a new track from his upcoming album, The Whisper Sessions, which features stripped down versions of songs from his 2024 solo album, Million Voices Whisper.

The latest is the song "From Here On Out," which is available via digital services. A performance video is on YouTube.

“‘From Here On Out’ was composed during the COVID‑19 lockdown, capturing the shared emotional landscape of that period,” Haynes says. “The song is both nostalgic and thoughtful—looking back on life and good times and the carefree-ness of younger years while also grappling with larger themes of community, transformation, and hope during a pivotal historical moment.”

The Whisper Sessions will be released Sept. 12 and is available for preorder now.

Haynes is currently on tour with his band Gov't Mule. Their next show is Aug. 27 in Milwaukee, with dates confirmed through Nov. 1 in Philadelphia. A complete list of shows can be found at WarrenHaynes.net.

