Warren Haynes releases remixed track from 'Tales of Ordinary Madness' ﻿reissue

Gov't Mule frontman Warren Haynes has shared another song from the upcoming remixed and remastered version of his 1993 debut solo album, Tales of Ordinary Madness.

The latest release is "I'll Be There One," the second remixed track to be unveiled from the album, following "Fire in the Kitchen." The song is now available via digital outlets.

The updated take on Tales of Ordinary Madness is set to drop Jan. 30 and includes the bonus song "Tear Me Down," which did not appear on the original album.

The album, co-produced by Haynes and Allman Brothers Band's Chuck Leavell, was originally released in March 1993.

Since then, Haynes has released several solo records, his most recent being 2024's Million Voices Whisper.

Haynes will support the Tales of Ordinary Madness reissue with the Winter of Warren 2026 Tour, which begins with a run of stripped-down solo shows starting Feb. 12 in Grass Valley, California, and concluding Feb. 26 in Pelham, Tennessee. He'll then tour with the Warren Haynes Band beginning March 1 in Birmingham, Alabama, including a newly announced March 6 stop at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York.

Following that run, Haynes will hit the road with Gov't Mule starting March 27 in Denver, Colorado, before embarking on a summer co-headlining tour with Joe Bonamassa,which kicks off July 29 in Vienna, Virginia.

A complete list of dates can be found at WarrenHaynes.net.

