Warren Haynes previewing 'Million Voices Whisper' on 'Live From The Power Station' livestream

By Jill Lances

Warren Haynes is getting ready to give fans a preview of his new solo album, Million Voices Whisper.

The Gov't Mule frontman announced he'll perform "stripped down versions" of some of the album's tunes on Warren Haynes – Live From The Power Station, streaming on YouTube starting Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET.

Million Voices Whisper, dropping Friday, is Haynes' first solo record in almost a decade. It features guest appearances by Derek TrucksLukas Nelson and Jamey Johnson.

Million Voices Whisper is available for preorder now. There will also be a deluxe CD edition that includes four additional tracks.

