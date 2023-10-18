Warren Haynes reveals 2023 Christmas Jam lineup

Warren Haynes has revealed the lineup of artists joining him for his 32nd annual Christmas Jam, happening Saturday, December 9, at the ExploreAsheville.com Arena in his hometown of Asheville, North Carolina.

The lineup includes Haynes' band Gov't Mule, ZZ Top's Billy F Gibbons, Slash & Myles Kennedy, Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening, Clutch, American Babies and Karina Rykman, with more artist to be added.

“Christmas Jam is such a special event for me and my family and more than 30 years later, it’s still so exciting to see the dynamic talent that comes together for the community in my beloved home of Asheville,” Haynes shares. “After a few years off, following an extraordinary two-night 30th Anniversary event, it felt great to return last year to continue the cause, which has and will always be: to have fun, play music, and celebrate being together while raising money for a local charity.”

In order to serve the Asheville community, an in-person local presale will kick off Saturday, October 21, at 9 a.m. ET, with a nationwide presale starting Tuesday, October 24, at 10 a.m. ET. The public onsale will begin Friday, October 27, at 10 am.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit Asheville Habitat for Humanity and BeLoved Asheville.

Fans will also be able to relive a past Christmas Jam with the December 8 release, The Benefit Concert Volume 20. Recorded live during the 30th annual Christmas Jam on December 7 and 8, 2018, it features performances by Foo Fighters' frontman Dave Grohl, Gov't Mule, Joe Bonamassa, Jim James, Grace Potter and more. It is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.