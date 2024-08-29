Warren Haynes announces details of new solo album, 'Million Voices Whisper'

The Gov't Mule frontman first teased the record, Million Voices Whisper, back in July. Now he's announced that it will be coming out digitally and on CD Nov. 1, and on vinyl Nov. 15.
Million Voices Whisper, Haynes' first solo record in almost a decade, features guest appearances by Derek Trucks, Lukas Nelson and Jamey Johnson. It is being previewed with the release of the first single, "This Life As We Know It," along with an in-studio performance video that features behind-the-scenes footage.
Million Voices Whisper is available for preorder now. There will also be a deluxe CD edition that includes four additional tracks.
Haynes and his Warren Haynes Band will support the album with the upcoming Million Voices Whisper Tour, which kicks off Sept. 19 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. A complete list of dates can be found at warrenhaynes.net.
Here is the track list for Million Voices Whisper: "These Changes" (ft. Derek Trucks) "Go Down Swinging" "You Ain't Above Me" "This Life As We Know It" "Day of Reckoning" (ft. Lukas Nelson and Jamey Johnson) "Real, Real Love" (ft. Derek Trucks) "Lies, Lies, Lies > Monkey Dance > Lies, Lies, Lies" "From Here On Out" "Till The Sun Comes Shining Through" "Terrified" "Hall of Future Saints" (ft. Derek Trucks)
