Warren Zevon’s final live performance getting special vinyl release

Warren Zevon’s final live performance is getting a special vinyl release.

Epilogue: Live at the Edmonton Folk Music Festival will be released on two-LP opaque metallic silver vinyl on April 17.

The album captures Zevon’s August 2002 performance at Canada's Edmonton Folk Music Festival, which turned out to be his final live performance ever. The reissue includes an etched fourth side, along with liner notes from bandmate Matt Cartsonis, who played with Zevon during the show.

Originally released in November 2025 on black vinyl for Record Store Day Black Friday, Epilogue features performances of such Zevon classics as "Werewolves of London," "Poor Poor Pitiful Me" and "Lawyers, Guns And Money," as well as the track "Dirty Life and Times," which has only been played live twice.

Not long after playing the Edmonton Folk Festival, Zevon was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer. He passed away Sept. 7, 2003, at the age of 56. In November, he was posthumously inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in the musical influence category.

Epilogue: Live at the Edmonton Folk Music Festival on silver vinyl is available for preorder now.

