Watch the first-ever video for George Harrison’s ‘Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth)’

The first-ever video for George Harrison's classic tune "Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth)" has just been released, directed by Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard.

It took a team of 20 stop-motion artisans to create the stop-motion clip, which is set in the gardens of Friar Park, the Victorian mansion Harrison purchased in 1970. The video is described as “an homage to his love of gardening.”

“To work with the Harrison family and bring this video to life with a team of incredible young Canadian artists has been a great honor,” says Wolfhard. “It’s hard to put into words how grateful I am for this opportunity. George Harrison has and will continue to be a huge inspiration to me, and his work will live on forever.”

Harrison’s son, Dhani Harrison, who was an executive producer on the clip, notes, “Finn is one of the sweetest and most talented people I know of his generation, and he is the perfect person to direct a video for my dad.” He adds, “My dad would have loved this, and I hope his wonderful, creative, heartfelt ideas help this song reach another generation.”

"Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth)" was the opening track and lead single off Harrison's 1973 album, Living in the Material World, which went to #1. The song topped the chart as well, becoming Harrison's second #1 after "My Sweet Lord."

