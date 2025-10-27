Watch the first teaser for Paul McCartney documentary 'Man on the Run'

Photo of WINGS and Paul McCARTNEY, in Wings, performing on TV show, playing acoustic guitar, on Mike Yarwood Christmas Special (Photo by David Redfern/Redferns)

A teaser has been released for the upcoming Paul McCartney documentary, Man on the Run.

The film, directed by Morgan Neville, looks at McCartney's life following the breakup of The Beatles, including the formation of his band Wings.

“The Beatles had broken up and I was thinking, what do I do now?” McCartney says at the opening of the clip. “How can I ever do anything that’s anywhere near as good as The Beatles?”

Set to the Wings tune "Band on the Run," the rest of the teaser features archival photos and video, including clips of The Beatles, the rocker with his wife and Wings bandmate Linda McCartney, and more.

“I was on my own for the first time. I had to look inside myself, so I put a new band together,” McCartney says in the voice-over. “I thought, we should start from square one. It was a puzzle I had to unravel.”

Man on the Run is set to premiere globally on Prime Video on Feb. 25, 2026.

McCartney is also releasing a new book about his post-Beatles career. Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run will be released Nov. 4.

