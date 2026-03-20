Watch the first trailer for John Lennon and Yoko Ono concert film 'Power to the People'

The first trailer has been released for the upcoming John Lennon and Yoko Ono concert film, Power to the People: John & Yoko/Plastic Ono Band with Elephant's Memory and Special Guests – Live at the One To One Concert, New York City, 1972.
The film captures John and Yoko’s historic August 1972 concerts at Madison Square Garden, which were Lennon's only full-length performances after The Beatles' 1970 breakup.
The trailer opens with a voice-over of John and Yoko introducing the concerts, followed by clips of performances of “Come Together,” “Imagine” and “Instant Karma,” “Give Peace A Chance” and more.
The footage of the concerts has been restored, re-edited and remixed by a team led by the couple's son, Sean Ono Lennon. Highlights from the concerts previously appeared in the documentary One to One: John and Yoko, directed by filmmaker Kevin Macdonald.
Power to the People will screen in theaters nationwide on April 29 and May 3. Tickets are on sale now.
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