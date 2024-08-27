Watch the first trailer for new John Lennon & Yoko Ono documentary 'Daytime Revolution'

We are now getting our first look at the upcoming documentary Daytime Revolution, which looks at the week in February 1972 when John Lennon and Yoko Ono produced and co-hosted the popular daytime talk show The Mike Douglas Show.
The trailer features footage of the couple's takeover of the show, with clips of their guests including Chuck Berry, George Carlin and activist Ralph Nader, the latter of whom is interviewed for the film. There's also a clip of Lennon performing his classic tune "Imagine."
Daytime Revolution, directed by Erik Nelson, is set to open in theaters on Oct. 9, which would have been Lennon's 84th birthday. It is also set to premiere at the Hamptons Film Festival, which runs from Oct. 4 to Oct. 14.
