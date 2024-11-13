Watch the first trailer for HBO’s 'Music Box: Yacht Rock: A Documentary'

HBO has unveiled the first trailer for a new documentary about everyone's favorite easy listening music – yacht rock.

Music Box: Yacht Rock: A Documentary is set to debut Nov. 29 at 9 p.m. ET, and the trailer features interviews with such yacht rock staples as The Doobie Brothers' Michael McDonald, Christopher Cross, Kenny Loggins and Toto's Steve Lukather, as well as Questlove, Fred Armisen and others.

In the clip, Questlove describes yacht rock as “perfect sitting down dancing music,” with Armisen noting, “The singers all seem to be saying, ‘Hey, it’s going to be OK.'”

“These artists provided the soundtrack to our lives, and suddenly all that changed,” Questlove says, before Cross and McDonald discuss the fall in popularity of their music due to the video age.

“I expected to be totally forgotten by the end of the '80s,” McDonald shares.

It then delves into the resurgence, thanks to a 2005 online comedy series called Yacht Rock, which followed the lives of fictionalized soft rock stars.

“I always thought it was kinda flattering to be made fun of,” McDonald says, with Loggins adding, “I began to see that it was a kind of a** backwards way to honor us.”

"Obviously it made an impression on somebody,” McDonald concludes.

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

