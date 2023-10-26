Watch Flea eat red hot chicken wings on latest episode of ﻿'Hot Ones'

Flea lives up to his band's name in the latest episode of Hot Ones.

On Thursday, October 16, the Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist appeared on the popular YouTube show, in which host Sean Evans interviews celebrities as they eat chicken wings covered in progressively hotter sauces.

During the episode, Flea talked about his memories of past Red Hot Chili Peppers rehearsal spaces, injuries he's suffered while performing and his passion for basketball and music education, all while acquitting himself well as the spice level of the sauces kept increasing.

The heat does overcome Flea at a couple points, though, leading to tears, a runny nose and a whole host of indescribable noises.

Other musicians who've guested on Hot Ones include Dave Grohl, who called his appearance a "bucket list" experience.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

