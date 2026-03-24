Watch Flea pull double duty playing bass & trumpet on ﻿'Fallon'

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea was the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday and performed his instrumental cover of the Frank Ocean song "Thinkin Bout You."

As he does on the recorded version, Flea's Fallon rendition found him switching between playing bass and the trumpet.

In between watching him seamlessly switch between instruments, you might have noticed a bandage on Flea's head. As he explained in an interview with Fallon, Flea suffered an injury in what he called a "bizarre peeing accident."

Flea says he was in the middle of hosting a show on Apple Music when he realized he had to relieve himself, so in between songs, he rushed to the bathroom.

"I run down the hallway, I pee, I'm coming back, I'm wearing my reading glasses," Flea recalled. "I yell something to someone, running full sprint down the hallway, mind you. And bam! Smack into a glass door, flat on my back, blood spurting out of my head."

We'll have to add "bizarre peeing accident" to the list of rock star injuries alongside "bizarre gardening accident."

Flea's "Thinkin Bout You" cover appears on his upcoming debut solo album, Honora, due out Friday. He'll launch a U.S. tour in May.

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