Watch Foo Fighters' '﻿Other Voices'﻿ performance, featuring ﻿'Your Favorite Toy'﻿ songs

Foo Fighters' episode of the Ireland music performance series Other Voices is now streaming online via the RTÉ Player.

The set includes a rendition of an unreleased song called "Of All People," which will appear on the upcoming new Foos album, Your Favorite Toy, as well as the record's title track.

A standalone video capturing the "Of All People" performance will premiere on YouTube Wednesday at 9 a.m. ET.

The Other Voices concert also features an opening performance of the song "A320," which the Foos recorded for the 1998 Godzilla movie. As Dave Grohl tells the crowd, Foo Fighters hadn't played "A320" live in about 25 years.

Your Favorite Toy is due out April 24. Foo Fighters will play a one-off show in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on April 28, followed by headlining sets at the Welcome to Rockville and BottleRock Napa festivals in May. They'll launch a full North American stadium tour in August.

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