Watch Foo Fighters' Bonnaroo performance on festival livestream

Foo Fighters' headlining Bonnaroo set will air via the festival's Hulu livestream.

Other artists on the livestream schedule include Paramore, Sheryl Crow, Portugal. The Man, Matt Maeson, ODESZA, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Bob Moses, My Morning Jacket, Marcus Mumford, girl in red, Franz Ferdinand, The Revivalists and Pixies.

Bonnaroo 2023 takes place June 15-18 in Manchester, Tennessee. For more info on the livestream, visit Hulu.com/bonnaroo.

Hulu is partnered with Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.