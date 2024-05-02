WATCH: Governor Ron DeSantis holds press conference in Jacksonville

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis holds a press conference from Jacksonville Thursday morning.

DeSantis speaks from the VyStar Tower at 10 a.m.

The Governor is joined by Chief Financial Officer, Jimmy Patronis.

Watch the press conference below:

This is a developing story, follow for updates.

