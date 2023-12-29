Watch highlights from the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on New Year's Day

A special featuring highlights from the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will air Monday, January 1, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

The star-studded event took place in November in Brooklyn, New York. Among the inductees were Elton John's songwriting partner Bernie Taupin, Chaka Khan, R&B group The Spinners, the late George Michael, country icon Willie Nelson, "Running Up that Hill" singer Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, rapper Missy Elliott and rockers Rage Against the Machine.

Highlights of the show included: Stevie Nicks and guitar legend Peter Frampton teaming up with Sheryl for her hit "Everyday Is a Winding Road"; a surprise appearance by Jimmy Page, who performed a tribute to late guitar legend and Musical Influence inductee Link Wray; and an all-star rendition of The Band's "The Weight" in memory of the late Robbie Robertson.

Elton was also on hand to induct Taupin: He sang "Tiny Dancer" and surprised the audience by announcing he and Bernie recently completed a new album.

Other highlights of the night included Maroon 5's Adam Levine performing "Faith" as part of a tribute to George Michael that also included R&B star Miguel singing "Careless Whisper" and Carrie Underwood belting out "One More Try"; Chaka Khan teaming up with Sia for her hits "I'm Every Woman" and "I Feel For You"; and New Edition performing a medley of tunes by The Spinners.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.