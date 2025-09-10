Watch John Lennon’s performance of 'Honey Don’t' from never-before-seen film

A John Lennon performance from a 1971 short film he and Yoko Ono shot at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City has just been released.

The performance of the Carl Perkins tune "Honey Don't" is part of the never-before-seen film Clock, in which Lennon filmed a carriage clock for an hour, with him and Yoko seen in the room's mirror.

The film features Lennon performing 20 songs. The performances are part of the bonus material in the upcoming release Power to the People (Super Deluxe Edition), produced by the couple's son, Sean Ono Lennon, which will be released Oct. 10, on what would have been John's 85th birthday.

The nine-CD/three-Blu-ray box set, which focuses on John and Yoko's political activism and early life in New York, includes 123 tracks, 90 of which have either never been heard before or were previously unreleased. That includes a new version of their 1972 album Sometime in New York City, as well as a completely remixed version of the pair's 1972 One to One concerts at New York's Madison Square Garden, which were John's only full-length concerts after leaving The Beatles.

In addition to the super-deluxe edition, there will be two-CD, four-LP and two-LP colored vinyl editions. All formats are available for preorder now.

