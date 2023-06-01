Watch Motörhead's 'Live at Montreux Jazz Festival '07' performance of "I Got Mine"

Motörhead has shared a live video for the 1983 song "I Got Mine," taken from the band's upcoming live album, Live at Montreux Jazz Festival '07.

The performance was recorded during the "Ace of Spades" outfit's set at the famed Swiss festival in 2007.

You can watch the live "I Got Mine" video streaming now on YouTube.

Live at Montreux Jazz Festival '07 will be released June 16. It also includes the first official release of Motörhead's cover of Thin Lizzy's "Rosalie."

While Motörhead disbanded in 2015 following the death of frontman Lemmy Kilmister, several archival pieces have been released since then. Most recently, an expanded version of the last Motörhead album, 2015's Bad Magic, dropped earlier this year.

