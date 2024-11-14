Watch the new video for Bruce Springsteen’s contribution to Jesse Malin tribute album, 'Silver Patron Saints'

A new video has just been released for Bruce Springsteen's collaboration with Jesse Malin on "She Don't Love Me Now," which appears on the Malin tribute album, Silver Patron Saints.

The video takes place at the New York bar Heaven Can Wait and centers on a man drinking away his sorrows. He's soon moved by the music and begins dancing to the tune.

Springsteen doesn’t appear in the clip, although Malin makes a quick cameo as a patron offering a nod to the dancing man.

Springsteen's take on "She Don't Love Me Now" features Jesse's band backing The Boss, along with E Street Band saxophonist Jake Clemons. The tune originally appeared on Malin's 2015 album, New York Before The War.

Released in September, Silver Patron Saints benefits Malin's Sweet Relief artist fund. The rocker had a spinal stroke in 2023 that left him paralyzed from the waist down. Other artists on the album include Elvis Costello, Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong, Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello, Bleachers and the late MC5 guitarist Wayne Kramer.

A benefit concert for Malin is set to take place Dec. 1 at the Beacon Theatre in New York, featuring Costello, Lucinda Williams, Jakob Dylan, members of Counting Crows, Rickie Lee Jones and others, with Malin teasing, "More surprises to come."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.