Watch the new video for Bruce Springsteen’s contribution to Jesse Malin tribute album, 'Silver Patron Saints'

A new video has just been released for Bruce Springsteen's collaboration with Jesse Malin on "She Don't Love Me Now," which appears on the Malin tribute album, Silver Patron Saints.
Springsteen's take on "She Don't Love Me Now" features Jesse's band backing The Boss, along with E Street Band saxophonist Jake Clemons. The tune originally appeared on Malin's 2015 album, New York Before The War.
Released in September, Silver Patron Saints benefits Malin's Sweet Relief artist fund. The rocker had a spinal stroke in 2023 that left him paralyzed from the waist down. Other artists on the album include Elvis Costello, Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong, Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello, Bleachers and the late MC5 guitarist Wayne Kramer.
