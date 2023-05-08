Watch new video for Motörhead's cover of "Enter Sandman"

Sanctuary Records Group/BMG

By Josh Johnson

A new video for Motörhead's cover of the Metallica classic "Enter Sandman" is now streaming on YouTube.

The animated clip, in which a kid haunted by nightmares is saved by the power of rock 'n' roll, premieres Monday in honor of this year's Motörhead Day, which is held May 8. If you don't know why, trying singing "the eighth of May" to the tune of "Ace of Spades."

Motörhead's "Enter Sandman" cover was originally released in 1998. It's long been exclusive to a CD compilation recorded for the now-defunct Extreme Championship Wrestling.

Along with the video premiere, the "Enter Sandman" cover is now available via digital outlets for the first time. You can also preorder a limited edition vinyl single.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!