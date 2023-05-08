Watch new video for Motörhead's cover of "Enter Sandman"

A new video for Motörhead's cover of the Metallica classic "Enter Sandman" is now streaming on YouTube.

The animated clip, in which a kid haunted by nightmares is saved by the power of rock 'n' roll, premieres Monday in honor of this year's Motörhead Day, which is held May 8. If you don't know why, trying singing "the eighth of May" to the tune of "Ace of Spades."

Motörhead's "Enter Sandman" cover was originally released in 1998. It's long been exclusive to a CD compilation recorded for the now-defunct Extreme Championship Wrestling.

Along with the video premiere, the "Enter Sandman" cover is now available via digital outlets for the first time. You can also preorder a limited edition vinyl single.

