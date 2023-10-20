Watch Post Malone cover Alice in Chains' "Them Bones"

Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images

By Josh Johnson

Post Malone has added another grunge cover to his repertoire.

The "Circles" star put his spin on Alice in Chains' "Them Bones" during a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show. You can watch the acoustic-led performance, which also features a backing choir, streaming now on YouTube.

You may recall Post's viral Nirvana covers set, which he performed virtually with Travis Barker during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. He's also covered Pearl Jam's "Better Man."

Alice in Chains, meanwhile, recently wrapped a fall tour, which included shows opening for Guns N' Roses.

