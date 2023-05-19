Watch Queen rock Budapest in new episode of 'Queen The Greatest Live'

By Andrea Dresdale
Queen is back with the latest installment of their weekly YouTube series Queen The Greatest Live. In this week's episode, "Opening Magic," they revisit their legendary July 1986 concert in Budapest, which came as part of their Magic Tour.
Specifically, the Budapest show is held up as an example of how Queen were masters at staging an exciting, energy-filled opening to their concerts. At this one, they started with "One Vision," then went right into "Tie Your Mother Down." You can see performances of both those songs in this new episode.
The Magic Tour was notable for the fact that Queen completely revamped their set list and added the most elaborate lighting setup they'd ever used; the entire tour was their most expensive production overall.
At the time of the tour, drummer Roger Taylor said, "I think we’re probably the best live band in the world at the moment, and we’re going to prove it. No one who comes to see us will be disappointed.”

