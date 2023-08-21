Watch Slash & Wolfgang Van Halen in the video for "I'm Just Ken" ﻿'Barbie' ﻿song

Slash and Wolfgang Van Halen appear in the new video for the Barbie soundtrack song "I'm Just Ken."

Both the Guns N' Roses shredder and the Mammoth WVH frontman contribute guitar to the song, in which Ryan Gosling's Ken sings about living in the shadow of Margot Robbie's beloved and iconic Barbie. As the tagline goes, "She's everything. He's just Ken."

The video, which is streaming now on YouTube, features behind-the-scenes footage of the filming of Barbie and the recording of "I'm Just Ken," including shots of Slash and Wolf in the studio. New Foo Fighters drummer Josh Freese, who also plays on the song, pops up in the video, as well.

Both the Barbie movie and the soundtrack are out now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.