Watch the trailer for David Gilmour’s 'Live at the Circus Maximus, Rome' concert film

We're getting another preview of the upcoming David Gilmour concert film, Live at the Circus Maximus, Rome. After initially sharing a performance of the Pink Floyd track "Sorrow," the official trailer for the film has now been released.

Live at Circus Maximus, Rome, hitting theaters and IMAX on Sept. 17, captures one of Gilmour's Luck and Strange concerts at the famed Italian venue set against the backdrop of the ancient ruins of Rome. The trailer showcases snippets of the concert, including performances of Pink Floyd's "Wish You Were Here," "Comfortably Numb" and more.

Tickets are on sale now at DavidGilmour.film.

Luck and Strange, released in 2024, was Gilmour's first album of new material in nine years. The album debuted at #10 in the U.S. and at #1 in the U.K. The subsequent tour included rehearsal shows in Brighton, England, followed by multinight stands in Italy, London, New York and Los Angeles.

In addition to the film, on Oct. 17, Gilmour will release The Luck and Strange Concerts, a four-LP or two-CD set featuring 23 tracks recorded during the tour. There will also be a super deluxe edition that includes a 120-page book, David Gilmour Luck and Strange Live, featuring tour photos taken by Gilmour's wife, Polly Samson.

