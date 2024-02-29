Watch the trailer for the new Paul Simon documentary

The new two-part Paul Simon documentary In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon is set to premiere in March on MGM+, and music fans are now getting their first taste of what to expect.

The first trailer for the series has just been released, featuring archival footage of Simon over the years, including clips of him onstage and in the studio, as well as footage of him with his singing partner Art Garfunkel. There is also more recent footage of Simon in the studio recording his 2023 studio album Seven Psalms.

“I’ve never wanted to be anything other than a singer and a songwriter,” Simon says in the clip. He later adds, “What I’ve learned is when you find a thing that produces a feeling of peace or joy, try and hold on to it. It’s like bliss. That’s music for me.”

In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon, directed by Oscar winner Alex Gibney, airs March 17 and March 24 at 9 p.m. on MGM+.

