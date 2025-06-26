Watch the trailer for the Grateful Dead’s next Meet-Up at the Movies

The Grateful Dead recently announced their next Meet-Up at the Movies will be screenings of The Grateful Dead Movie on Aug. 14, and now they are sharing a trailer for the experience.

The clip features performance footage from the film, which is a recording of their five-night stand at San Francisco’s Winterland Ballroom in October 1974, which at the time was believed to be their final run of shows. The trailer features a peek at performances of “Sugar Magnolia," "U.S. Blues," and "Truckin'."

The film, one of only two directed by the late Dead founder Jerry Garcia, features not only performances, but interviews with the band and animation, along with a focus on the band's fans and their "Dead Head" lifestyle. It will also feature a bonus performance of "China Cat Sunflower/I Know You Rider" at the end, the first time the performance is being shown on the big screen.

The Grateful Dead Movie will be shown in theaters, as well as on IMAX screens for the very first time. An advance screening will also be held in 60 IMAX North American locations on Aug. 13.

Tickets for The Dead's Meet-Up at the Movies, as well as the advance screening, are on sale now.

