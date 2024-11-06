Watch unearthed video of Green Day's 2004 '﻿Late Show'﻿ performance of "American Idiot"

In what we're guessing is not coincidental timing post-Election Day, the David Letterman YouTube channel has uploaded unearthed footage of Green Day's 2004 performance of "American Idiot" on the Late Show.

The episode aired on Sept. 20, just a day before Green Day dropped their American Idiot album.

In introducing Billie Joe Armstrong and company, Letterman quipped, "I don't know how our next guests slipped past Secret Service."

Green Day celebrated the 20th anniversary of American Idiot by playing it in full on their summer tour and with a deluxe box set reissue, which dropped in October.

