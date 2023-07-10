Welcome to the Barbie mansion: Slash featured on Ryan Gosling’s Barbie track “I’m Just Ken”

Looks like Slash is jumping on the Barbie bandwagon. In a recent interview with Variety, producer Mark Ronson reveals that the Guns N' Roses guitarist appears on the song "I'm Just Ken," which Ryan Gosling sings in the film.

Calling Slash his “all time hero,” Ronson decided to take a chance and send him the track, noting, "It never hurts to ask." Even though he thought it was “such a long shot,” he says Slash agreed to be on it."

"I sent him the song and he was like, 'This is a good song... cool, I'll play on it,'" Ronson says. "He kills it, he plays the solo at the end and the rhythm parts. It's wonderful."

As for Gosling's performance, Ronson offered nothing but praise. "As he started to get warmed up, I was like, 'Oh my god, this guy is gonna murder this song,'" he says. "And of course he would. He's Ken. Who would understand this song better than him."

Barbie opens in theaters July 21; the soundtrack will be released the same day

