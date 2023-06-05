“Welcome To The Jungle” named Guns N’ Roses’ greatest song of all time

By Jill Lances

There's no doubt Guns N' Roses have a lot of great songs, and choosing which one's the best isn't an easy task, but Classic Rock magazine has taken a shot at doing so.

For its latest cover, the mag set out to name the band’s 50 Greatest Songs of All Time, with the results based on fan votes and industry polling, along with opinions from the writers and editors of the mag.

So, which song came out on top? Earning the honor is the band's breakthrough hit, "Welcome to the Jungle," from their debut album, Appetite for Destruction.

Coming in just behind "Jungle" is Appetite's other hit "Sweet Child O' Mine," the band's only number one single, followed by "Estranged" at #3, "November Rain" at #4 and "Rocket Queen" at #5.

Rounding out the top 10 are: “Paradise City” at #6, “Civil War” at #7, “You Could Be Mine” at #8, “Patience” at #9 and “It’s So Easy” at #10.

Luckily for GNR fans, they'll have plenty of chances to see them perform these songs this year. The band kicks off a European tour on Friday, June 9. It hits North America August 5 in Moncton, Canada, with the first U.S. date happening August 11 in Hershey, Pennsylvania. A complete list of tour dates can be found at gunnroses.com.

