Wellness consumers have $1 trillion to spend

Big spender. U.S. consumers prioritizing well-being wield $1.1 trillion in spending power, per Circana's latest report, highlighting unmet demand for emerging categories.

Building blocks. Physical health remains foundational, with exercise and nutrition leading the way. Reflecting consumer goals, sales of protein, energy, weight management, and gut health supplements rose YoY.

Mind matters. 77% of Americans prioritize mental health, with desire for better sleep and work-life balance top of mind. Elevating emotional well-being, women are investing in self-care—like beauty and skin products—for daily mood boosts.

Good vibes. Aligning with the rise of run clubs and preventative health, community and agency were recurring themes. More are turning to sports for social and mental wellness, while books on menopause, healthy cooking, and chronic disease saw two to three times sales growth in 2024.

Punchline: Consumers are willing to pay a premium for holistic well-being. Tapping cross-industry collabs—like beauty and fitness—brands meeting physical, mental, and emotional needs can shape the future of this trillion-dollar market.

