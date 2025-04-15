What $100k is worth in the largest U.S. cities in 2025

A $100,000 salary may sound like a comfortable income but how far it goes varies largely depending on where you live. Earning $100,000 places an individual tax filer at the upper limit of the 22% federal tax bracket. On top of that, FICA taxes for Social Security and Medicare apply, and depending on where you live, state and local income taxes could take another bite. But taxes aren't the only factor. The cost of living varies widely across the country, affecting how much purchasing power remains after necessary expenses. Given these factors, understanding where $100,000 stretches the furthest—and where it may fall short—can be crucial for budgeting and long-term financial planning.
With this in mind, SmartAsset determined the value of $100,000 in 69 of the largest U.S. cities for 2025, after accounting for applicable taxes and local cost of living premiums.
Key Findings
- $100k goes least far in New York City's borough of Manhattan, with only $30,362 spending power. After accounting for federal taxes, particularly high local taxes, and a cost of living 130.6% higher than the national average, a $100k salary goes least far in The Big Apple. Even after accounting for inflation, the value of $100k in 2024 was higher at $30,914. This year's second- and third-place cities where $100k is worth the least are Honolulu ($38,609) and San Francisco ($42,128).
- $100k goes furthest in these Texas and Oklahoma cities. Oklahoma City ($89,989), El Paso ($89,114), Corpus Christi ($88,015); and Tulsa ($87,439) ranked at the top of places where $100k stretches furthest. Texas has the advantage of no state or local income taxes, while Oklahoma's particularly low cost of living is enough to offset the state-imposed income tax and then some.
- $100k is now going further in these cities. The value of $100k increased by 6.6% year over year in Charlotte, North Carolina, to $81,780. Plano, Texas, saw a 6.4% increase to $71,372. And the value increased 6.3% to $73,358 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Spokane, Washington; Washington, D.C.; and Indianapolis also saw the value of $100k improve, among others.
- The value of $100k dropped most year over year in New York City's borough of Queens. The value of $100k dropped by 6.5% year over year, from $49,978 to $46,708. This can mostly be attributed to an increase in the relative cost of living in Queens. Other cities where the value of $100k dropped most include Durham, North Carolina ($71,371); Phoenix ($71,688); Columbus, Ohio ($77,647); and Miami ($64,991).
SmartAsset
10 Cities Where $100k Is Worth the Least
Cities are ranked based on the value of $100,000 after accounting for taxes and local cost-of-living premiums.
- Manhattan, New York
- Value of $100k in 2025: $30,362
- Value of $100k in 2024: $30,914
- Year-over-year change: -1.8%
- Honolulu
- Value of $100k in 2025: $38,610
- Value of $100k in 2024: $39,148
- Year-over-year change: -1.4%
- San Francisco
- Value of $100k in 2025: $42,128
- Value of $100k in 2024: $40,997
- Year-over-year change: 2.8%
- Brooklyn, New York
- Value of $100k in 2025: $43,461
- Value of $100k in 2024: $43,376
- Year-over-year change: 0.2%
- Queens, New York
- Value of $100k in 2025: $46,708
- Value of $100k in 2024: $49,978
- Year-over-year change: -6.5%
- Los Angeles
- Value of $100k in 2025: $47,983
- Value of $100k in 2024: $47,762
- Year-over-year change: 0.5%
- San Diego
- Value of $100k in 2025: $49,337
- Value of $100k in 2024: $50,082
- Year-over-year change: -1.5%
- Boston
- Value of $100k in 2025: $50,602
- Value of $100k in 2024: $50,109
- Year-over-year change: 1%
- Washington, D.C.
- Value of $100k in 2025: $51,339
- Value of $100k in 2024: $48,734
- Year-over-year change: 5.3%
- Oakland, California
- Value of $100k in 2025: $52,060
- Value of $100k in 2024: $51,237
- Year-over-year change: 1.6%
10 Cities Where $100k Is Worth the Most
Cities are ranked based on the value of $100,000 after accounting for taxes and local cost-of-living premiums.
- Oklahoma City
- Value of $100k in 2025: $89,989
- Value of $100k in 2024: $87,585
- Year-over-year change: 2.7%
- El Paso, Texas
- Value of $100k in 2025: $89,114
- Value of $100k in 2024: $88,840
- Year-over-year change: 0.3%
- Corpus Christi, Texas
- Value of $100k in 2025: $88,015
- Value of $100k in 2024: $86,383
- Year-over-year change: 1.9%
- Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Value of $100k in 2025: $87,439
- Value of $100k in 2024: $84,507
- Year-over-year change: 3.5%
- Memphis, Tennessee
- Value of $100k in 2025: $87,427
- Value of $100k in 2024: $86,960
- Year-over-year change: 0.5%
- Lubbock, Texas
- Value of $100k in 2025: $86,846
- Value of $100k in 2024: $85,065
- Year-over-year change: 2.1%
- San Antonio
- Value of $100k in 2025: $86,084
- Value of $100k in 2024: $85,625
- Year-over-year change: 0.5%
- Jacksonville, Florida
- Value of $100k in 2025: $84,509
- Value of $100k in 2024: $83,878
- Year-over-year change: 0.8%
- Houston
- Value of $100k in 2025: $83,343
- Value of $100k in 2024: $82,986
- Year-over-year change: 0.4%
- St. Louis
- Value of $100k in 2025: $83,082
- Value of $100k in 2024: $82,614
- Year-over-year change: 0.6%
10 Cities Where the Value of $100k Increased the Most
Cities are ranked based on the percentage increase in value of $100,000 after accounting for taxes and local cost-of-living changes year over year.
- Charlotte, North Carolina
- Year-over-year change: 6.6%
- Value of $100k in 2025: $81,780
- Value of $100k in 2024: $76,750
- Plano, Texas
- Year-over-year change: 6.4%
- Value of $100k in 2025: $71,372
- Value of $100k in 2024: $67,088
- Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Year-over-year change: 6.3%
- Value of $100k in 2025: $73,358
- Value of $100k in 2024: $68,987
- Spokane, Washington
- Year-over-year change: 5.4%
- Value of $100k in 2025: $81,441
- Value of $100k in 2024: $77,240
- Washington, D.C.
- Year-over-year change: 5.3%
- Value of $100k in 2025: $51,339
- Value of $100k in 2024: $48,734
- Indianapolis
- Year-over-year change: 4.5%
- Value of $100k in 2025: $82,759
- Value of $100k in 2024: $79,230
- Orlando, Florida
- Year-over-year change: 4.2%
- Value of $100k in 2025: $81,441
- Value of $100k in 2024: $78,168
- Portland, Oregon
- Year-over-year change: 3.8%
- Value of $100k in 2025: $60,427
- Value of $100k in 2024: $58,205
- Kansas City, Missouri
- Year-over-year change: 3.7%
- Value of $100k in 2025: $81,258
- Value of $100k in 2024: $78,382
- Atlanta
- Year-over-year change: 3.5%
- Value of $100k in 2025: $76,840
- Value of $100k in 2024: $74,240
10 Cities Where the Value of $100k Decreased the Most
Cities are ranked based on the percentage increase in value of $100,000 after accounting for taxes and local cost-of-living changes year over year.
- Queens, New York
- Year-over-year change: -6.5%
- Value of $100k in 2025: $46,708
- Value of $100k in 2024: $49,978
- Durham, North Carolina
- Year-over-year change: -4.1%
- Value of $100k in 2025: $71,371
- Value of $100k in 2024: $74,436
- Phoenix
- Year-over-year change: -3.1%
- Value of $100k in 2025: $71,688
- Value of $100k in 2024: $73,984
- Columbus, Ohio
- Year-over-year change: -3.0%
- Value of $100k in 2025: $77,647
- Value of $100k in 2024: $80,089
- Miami
- Year-over-year change: -2.7%
- Value of $100k in 2025: $64,991
- Value of $100k in 2024: $66,801
- Nashville, Tennessee
- Year-over-year change: -2.3%
- Value of $100k in 2025: $79,543
- Value of $100k in 2024: $81,429
- New Orleans
- Year-over-year change: -1.9%
- Value of $100k in 2025: $66,668
- Value of $100k in 2024: $67,926
- Manhattan, New York
- Year-over-year change: -1.8%
- Value of $100k in 2025: $30,362
- Value of $100k in 2024: $30,914
- Mesa, Arizona
- Year-over-year change: -1.6%
- Value of $100k in 2025: $74,056
- Value of $100k in 2024: $75,240
- San Diego
- Year-over-year change: -1.5%
- Value of $100k in 2025: $49,337
- Value of $100k in 2024: $50,082
Data and Methodology
This study used SmartAsset's paycheck calculator to apply federal, state and local taxes to an annual salary of $100,000 for an individual. This online tool calculates your take-home pay per paycheck for both salary and hourly jobs after taking into account federal, FICA, state and local taxes. This take-home income was then adjusted for the local cost of living in 69 of the largest cities in the U.S. using data from the Council for Community and Economic Research. The cost of living takes into account the price of housing, groceries, utilities, transportation, and miscellaneous goods and services. Cost-of-living index data is averaged across 2024.
This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.
This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.