What year is it? The Beatles & The Rolling Stones earn Grammy nominations

It's 2024 but you can't stop The Beatles. What's been called the "final" Beatles single, "Now and Then," has earned a nomination for Record of the Year at the 67th annual Grammy Awards; nominations were announced Nov. 8.

Released in November, "Now and Then" features vocals John Lennon recorded on a demo in the late '70s, along with new contributions from Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, and guitar parts George Harrison recorded in the '90s during the sessions for their Anthology series.

In that category, the song is up against hits from Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan and rapper Kendrick Lamar.

"Now and Then" is also nominated for Best Rock Performance, along with records by Pearl Jam, Green Day and The Black Keys. And in the category of Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Record, one of the nominees is All You Need Is Love: The Beatles in Their Own Words.

Meanwhile, The Rolling Stones' Hackney Diamonds is up for Best Rock Album, facing off against Pearl Jam's Dark Matter, Green Day's Saviors, The Black Crowes' Happiness Bastards and Jack White's No Name, among others. Pearl Jam's "Dark Matter" and Green Day's "Dilemma" are also up for Best Rock Song.

In the Best Metal Performance category, Judas Priest and Metallica are both nominated: Priest for "Crown of Thorns" and Metallica for "Screaming Suicide."

Legendary rock acts also appear in some of the more obscure categories. Dire Straits' Mark Knopfler is up for American Roots Song for "Ahead Of The Game," and Little Feat and The Fabulous Thunderbirds are both up for Best Traditional Blues Album for, respectively, Sam's Place and Struck Down.

Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple, a documentary about E Street Band guitarist Steven Van Zandt, is up for Best Music Film, as is The Greatest Night in Pop, documenting the creation of "We Are the World."

Here are the main nominees in the rock categories:

Best Rock Album:

Pearl Jam -- Dark Matter

The Rolling Stones -- Hackney Diamonds

Green Day -- Saviors

Jack White -- No Name

The Black Crowes -- Happiness Bastards

Fontaines D.C. -- Romance

IDLES -- TANGK

Best Rock Song:

The Black Keys -- "Beautiful People (Stay High)"

St. Vincent -- "Broken Man"

Pearl Jam -- "Dark Matter"

Green Day -- "Dilemma"

IDLES -- "Gift Horse"

Best Rock Performance:

The Beatles -- "Now and Then"

The Black Keys -- "Beautiful People (Stay High)"

Green Day -- "The American Dream Is Killing Me"

IDLES -- "Gift Horse"

Pearl Jam -- "Dark Matter"

St. Vincent -- "Broken Man"

Best Metal Performance:

Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne -- "Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)"

Judas Priest -- "Crown of Thorns"

Knocked Loose feat. Poppy -- "Suffocate"

Metallica -- "Screaming Suicide"

Spiritbox -- "Cellar Door"

