Retirement savings can serve as a key indicator of financial stability, reflecting not only a household's ability to set aside money but also shaping retirement timelines and broader workforce and economic dynamics. Across the United States, the average retirement savings per household is estimated to be $114,435—but this figure varies significantly by state, ranging from less than half to double that amount. These disparities can significantly impact when and how comfortably Americans retire. Even after adjusting for local household income differences—often tied to the cost of living—households in some states have less than a year's income saved on average, while others have more than twice the local median income set aside for retirement.

With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked U.S. states based on the latest retirement savings data from the Census Bureau, adjusted to 2025 dollars based on S&P 500 growth. Median household income is also compared to retirement savings, providing a clearer picture of retirement preparedness across the country.

Key Findings

Retirement savings in Kansas average 2.78 times the state's median income, the highest in the country.

Median retirement savings in Hawaii and Massachusetts top $200,000.

Less than half of households have retirement savings in six southern states.

Missouri has the slowest rate of retirement savings. Compared to the median household income of $68,545, Missouri residents have less than one year of money stashed away for retirement with an average nest egg of $61,032. Meanwhile, Arkansas households have the smallest absolute nest egg at $57,828.

Table showing top 15 states where Americans have the most retirement savings. (Stacker/Stacker)

Top 10 States With the Most Retirement Savings

States are ranked based on the estimated retirement savings per household.

Retirement savings: $228,870

Median net worth: $721,093

Households with retirement savings: 69.7%

Households with IRA or Keogh Accounts: 56.9%

Households with 401(k) or Thrift Savings Plan: 59.9%

Median household income: $95,322

Retirement savings per dollar of median annual income: $2.40 Retirement savings: $218,189

Median net worth: $470,557

Households with retirement savings: 68.5%

Households with IRA or Keogh Accounts: 43.2%

Households with 401(k) or Thrift Savings Plan: 58.2%

Median household income: $99,858

Retirement savings per dollar of median annual income: $2.18 Retirement savings: $196,828

Median net worth: $408,457

Households with retirement savings: 69.1%

Households with IRA or Keogh Accounts: 38.9%

Households with 401(k) or Thrift Savings Plan: 57.4%

Median household income: $99,781

Retirement savings per dollar of median annual income: $1.97 Retirement savings: $195,302

Median net worth: $278,001

Households with retirement savings: 66.5%

Households with IRA or Keogh Accounts: 41.9%

Households with 401(k) or Thrift Savings Plan: 52.6%

Median household income: $70,333

Retirement savings per dollar of median annual income: $2.78 Retirement savings: $167,838

Median net worth: $572,328

Households with retirement savings: 68.3%

Households with IRA or Keogh Accounts: 38.9%

Households with 401(k) or Thrift Savings Plan: 55.4%

Median household income: $94,605

Retirement savings per dollar of median annual income: $1.77 Retirement savings: $167,075

Median net worth: $432,869

Households with retirement savings: 67.2%

Households with IRA or Keogh Accounts: 37.1%

Households with 401(k) or Thrift Savings Plan: 56.6%

Median household income: $92,911

Retirement savings per dollar of median annual income: $1.80 Retirement savings: $155,632

Median net worth: $464,759

Households with retirement savings: 75%

Households with IRA or Keogh Accounts: 38.7%

Households with 401(k) or Thrift Savings Plan: 66.4%

Median household income: $98,678

Retirement savings per dollar of median annual income: $1.58 Retirement savings: $154,106

Median net worth: $267,930

Households with retirement savings: 61.6%

Households with IRA or Keogh Accounts: 36.3%

Households with 401(k) or Thrift Savings Plan: 50%

Median household income: $80,306

Retirement savings per dollar of median annual income: $1.92 Retirement savings: $152,580

Median net worth: $468,573

Households with retirement savings: 68.1%

Households with IRA or Keogh Accounts: 42.5%

Households with 401(k) or Thrift Savings Plan: 56.5%

Median household income: $73,733

Retirement savings per dollar of median annual income: $2.07 Retirement savings: $146,477

Median net worth: $335,676

Households with retirement savings: 72.7%

Households with IRA or Keogh Accounts: 44.4%

Households with 401(k) or Thrift Savings Plan: 60%

Median household income: $85,086

Retirement savings per dollar of median annual income: $1.72

Top 10 States Saving for Retirement at the Fastest Rate

States are ranked based on the size of median retirement savings compared to median household income.

Retirement savings per dollar of median annual income: $2.78

Retirement savings: $195,302

Median household income: $70,333

Median net worth: $278,001

Households with retirement savings: 66.5%

Households with IRA or Keogh Accounts: 41.9%

Households with 401(k) or Thrift Savings Plan: 52.6% Retirement savings per dollar of median annual income: $2.40

Retirement savings: $228,870

Median household income: $95,322

Median net worth: $721,093

Households with retirement savings: 69.7%

Households with IRA or Keogh Accounts: 56.9%

Households with 401(k) or Thrift Savings Plan: 59.9% Retirement savings per dollar of median annual income: $2.18

Retirement savings: $218,189

Median household income: $99,858

Median net worth: $470,557

Households with retirement savings: 68.5%

Households with IRA or Keogh Accounts: 43.2%

Households with 401(k) or Thrift Savings Plan: 58.2% Retirement savings per dollar of median annual income: $2.07

Retirement savings: $152,580

Median household income: $73,733

Median net worth: $468,573

Households with retirement savings: 68.1%

Households with IRA or Keogh Accounts: 42.5%

Households with 401(k) or Thrift Savings Plan: 56.5% Retirement savings per dollar of median annual income: $1.97

Retirement savings: $196,828

Median household income: $99,781

Median net worth: $408,457

Households with retirement savings: 69.1%

Households with IRA or Keogh Accounts: 38.9%

Households with 401(k) or Thrift Savings Plan: 57.4% Retirement savings per dollar of median annual income: $1.92

Retirement savings: $154,106

Median household income: $80,306

Median net worth: $267,930

Households with retirement savings: 61.6%

Households with IRA or Keogh Accounts: 36.3%

Households with 401(k) or Thrift Savings Plan: 50% Retirement savings per dollar of median annual income: $1.87

Retirement savings: $144,951

Median household income: $77,315

Median net worth: $310,348

Households with retirement savings: 58.9%

Households with IRA or Keogh Accounts: 34.4%

Households with 401(k) or Thrift Savings Plan: 47.5% Retirement savings per dollar of median annual income: $1.84

Retirement savings: $137,322

Median household income: $74,631

Median net worth: $253,283

Households with retirement savings: 67.6%

Households with IRA or Keogh Accounts: 36.3%

Households with 401(k) or Thrift Savings Plan: 56.2% Retirement savings per dollar of median annual income: $1.82

Retirement savings: $129,083

Median household income: $70,804

Median net worth: $391,978

Households with retirement savings: 70.5%

Households with IRA or Keogh Accounts: 51.1%

Households with 401(k) or Thrift Savings Plan: 56.8% Retirement savings per dollar of median annual income: $1.80

Retirement savings: $122,095

Median household income: $67,769

Median net worth: $206,898

Households with retirement savings: 56.9%

Households with IRA or Keogh Accounts: 31.2%

Households with 401(k) or Thrift Savings Plan: 43.8%

Data and Methodology

This study from SmartAsset examined retirement savings and net worth data released July 2024 by the U.S. Census Bureau reflecting the 2022 calendar year. Dollar figures were adjusted to 2025 dollars based on S&P 500 gains of 52.58% between January 2023 and February 2025 according to Of Dollars and Data's S&P 500 Calculator. Median household income comes from the U.S. Census Bureau for 2023.

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.