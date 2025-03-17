Where the most people are single or married

Marital and singlehood trends vary dramatically across U.S. cities. Nationally, married and never-married adults are almost evenly split at around 41% each, but that balance shifts substantially depending on where you are. In some cities, just 22.4% of the population is married, while in others, it's as high as 55.9%.
The singles landscape varies just as much, with unmarried adults making up anywhere from 28.3% to 58.5% of a city's population. And among singles, the gender ratio isn't always even—while some cities have more single women, it's more common for single men to outnumber them. Meanwhile, the median divorce rate sits at 11%.
With a person's relationship status able to impact their financial lives—from their tax filing status to their daily expenses to insurance and estate planning and more—SmartAsset examined 119 of the largest U.S. cities across marriage, singlehood and divorce rates, as well as the ratio of single men to women.
Key Findings
- 58.5% of people are single in Rochester, NY. With the most single people relative to the population size, single men slightly outnumber single women at 102.4 to 100. The median age in this city is 34.2—about five years younger than the national median. Boston, MA has the second highest rate of singlehood at 57.4%, with Detroit ranking third in this statistics at 57.2%.
- There are one and a half single men for every single woman in Oceanside, CA. Oceanside has the highest relative population of single men to single women at 152.7 to 100, outdoing Miami's ratio of 138 single men per 100 single women. Across Oceanside, 33.4% of people are single, 47.3% are married, and 12.1% are divorced.
- Single women outnumber single men at the highest rate in New Orleans, LA. For every 100 single women in NOLA, there are 85.3 single men. 46.1% of people have never been married, while 33.6% are married and 12.9% are divorced. Last year, Birmingham, AL had the fewest single men relative to women at 81.9 per 100.
- In five cities, more than half of the population is married. Plano City, TX, has the highest married population rate at 55.9%. Colorado Springs, CO (52.9%); Chesapeake, VA (52.7%); Chula Vista, CA (50.5%); and Garland, TX (50.1%) round out the five cities with the highest rates of marriage.
- This city has the highest rate of divorce at 15.7%. Besides ranking highest in divorce, Columbus, GA also has a near even split of single men to women at 100.5 to 100. 38% of people are married, and 38.2% have never been married.
SmartAsset
Top 10 Cities With the Most Single Men Compared to Women
Cities are ranked based on the ratio of unmarried men 15 to 44 years per 100 unmarried women 15 to 44 years.
- Oceanside, California
- Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 152.7
- Married: 47.3%
- Widowed: 5%
- Divorced: 12.1%
- Separated: 2.3%
- Single (never married): 33.4%
- Total population: 170,042
- Fayetteville, North Carolina
- Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 141.5
- Married: 42%
- Widowed: 5.6%
- Divorced: 12.3%
- Separated: 2.6%
- Single (never married): 37.5%
- Total population: 209,751
- Paradise, Nevada
- Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 137.1
- Married: 35.2%
- Widowed: 5.2%
- Divorced: 14.3%
- Separated: 2%
- Single (never married): 43.3%
- Total population: 177,413
- Spring Valley, Nevada
- Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 131.4
- Married: 43.2%
- Widowed: 5.3%
- Divorced: 13.8%
- Separated: 1.8%
- Single (never married): 36%
- Total population: 198,326
- Chula Vista, California
- Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 127.5
- Married: 50.5%
- Widowed: 4.7%
- Divorced: 8.3%
- Separated: 1.6%
- Single (never married): 34.8%
- Total population: 274,344
- Pueblo, Colorado
- Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 125.8
- Married: 40.6%
- Widowed: 7.1%
- Divorced: 14.4%
- Separated: 2.3%
- Single (never married): 35.6%
- Total population: 111,081
- Garland, Texas
- Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 125.2
- Married: 50.1%
- Widowed: 3.9%
- Divorced: 8.2%
- Separated: 1.8%
- Single (never married): 36.0%
- Total population: 243,536
- San Jose, California
- Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 123.9
- Married: 48.1%
- Widowed: 4.8%
- Divorced: 7.3%
- Separated: 1.5%
- Single (never married): 38.3%
- Total population: 969,615
- Anchorage, Alaska
- Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 123.5
- Married: 48.2%
- Widowed: 3%
- Divorced: 12.4%
- Separated: 1.5%
- Single (never married): 34.9%
- Total population: 286,075
- Austin, Texas
- Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 122.3
- Married: 40.9%
- Widowed: 2.7%
- Divorced: 9%
- Separated: 1.2%
- Single (never married): 46.2%
- Total population: 979,700
Top 10 Cities With the Most Single Women Compared to Men
Cities are ranked based on the ratio of unmarried men 15 to 44 years per 100 unmarried women 15 to 44 years.
- New Orleans, Louisiana
- Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 85.3
- Married: 33.6%
- Widowed: 5.3%
- Divorced: 12.9%
- Separated: 2.1%
- Single (never married): 46.1%
- Total population: 364,136
- Washington, D.C.
- Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 86.4
- Married: 32.4%
- Widowed: 3.5%
- Divorced: 8.1%
- Separated: 1.5%
- Single (never married): 54.4%
- Total population: 678,972
- Baltimore, Maryland
- Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 86.4
- Married: 27.6%
- Widowed: 5.3%
- Divorced: 11%
- Separated: 2.4%
- Single (never married): 53.8%
- Total population: 565,239
- Mobile, Alabama
- Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 86.8
- Married: 33.8%
- Widowed: 7.8%
- Divorced: 12.7%
- Separated: 2.2%
- Single (never married): 43.5%
- Total population: 182,594
- Greensboro, North Carolina
- Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 87.4
- Married: 35.1%
- Widowed: 5.1%
- Divorced: 10.4%
- Separated: 2%
- Single (never married): 47.3%
- Total population: 302,307
- Glendale, Arizona
- Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 90.4
- Married: 48.0%
- Widowed: 4.4%
- Divorced: 11.3%
- Separated: 1.5%
- Single (never married): 34.9%
- Total population: 253,868
- Boston, Massachusetts
- Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 90.7
- Married: 29.7%
- Widowed: 3.4%
- Divorced: 7.5%
- Separated: 2%
- Single (never married): 57.4%
- Total population: 652,442
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 91.2
- Married: 33.6%
- Widowed: 5.6%
- Divorced: 9%
- Separated: 2.4%
- Single (never married): 49.4%
- Total population: 1,550,542
- Memphis, Tennessee
- Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 91.3
- Married: 30.1%
- Widowed: 5.8%
- Divorced: 11.9%
- Separated: 3.6%
- Single (never married): 48.7%
- Total population: 618,655
- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 92
- Married: 32.3%
- Widowed: 4.7%
- Divorced: 7.3%
- Separated: 1.4%
- Single (never married): 54.3%
- Total population: 303,254
10 Cities With the Most Single People
Cities are ranked based on the percentage of the population aged 15 and over that has never been married.
- Rochester, New York
- Single (never married): 58.5%
- Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 102.4
- Married: 22.4%
- Widowed: 4.2%
- Divorced: 11.9%
- Separated: 3%
- Total population: 207,264
- Boston, Massachusetts
- Single (never married): 57.4%
- Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 90.7
- Married: 29.7%
- Widowed: 3.4%
- Divorced: 7.5%
- Separated: 2%
- Total population: 652,442
- Detroit, Michigan
- Single (never married): 57.2%
- Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 92.7
- Married: 22.9%
- Widowed: 5.5%
- Divorced: 11.9%
- Separated: 2.5%
- Total population: 633,221
- Newark, New Jersey
- Single (never married): 56.1%
- Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 106.2
- Married: 26%
- Widowed: 5%
- Divorced: 9.1%
- Separated: 3.9%
- Total population: 304,943
- Cleveland, Ohio
- Single (never married): 54.9%
- Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 94.5
- Married: 22.7%
- Widowed: 5.9%
- Divorced: 13.9%
- Separated: 2.6%
- Total population: 362,670
- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Single (never married): 54.8%
- Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 96.8
- Married: 30.4%
- Widowed: 3.8%
- Divorced: 9%
- Separated: 1.9%
- Total population: 561,369
- Washington, D.C.
- Single (never married): 54.4%
- Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 86.4
- Married: 32.4%
- Widowed: 3.5%
- Divorced: 8.1%
- Separated: 1.5%
- Total population: 678,972
- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Single (never married): 54.3%
- Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 92.0
- Married: 32.3%
- Widowed: 4.7%
- Divorced: 7.3%
- Separated: 1.4%
- Total population: 303,254
- Atlanta, Georgia
- Single (never married): 54.3%
- Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 92.7
- Married: 30%
- Widowed: 3.3%
- Divorced: 10.8%
- Separated: 1.6%
- Total population: 510,826
- Cincinnati, Ohio
- Single (never married): 53.9%
- Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 96.4
- Married: 29.6%
- Widowed: 5%
- Divorced: 10.1%
- Separated: 1.4%
- Total population: 311,112
10 Cities With the Most Married People
Cities are ranked based on the percentage of the population aged 15 and over that is now married.
- Plano, Texas
- Married: 55.9%
- Widowed: 4.4%
- Divorced: 8.6%
- Separated: 1.5%
- Single (never married): 29.6%
- Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 107.3
- Total population: 288,228
- Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Married: 52.9%
- Widowed: 4.4%
- Divorced: 11.2%
- Separated: 1.5%
- Single (never married): 30.0%
- Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 121
- Total population: 488,670
- Chesapeake, Virginia
- Married: 52.7%
- Widowed: 5.8%
- Divorced: 9.6%
- Separated: 2%
- Single (never married): 30%
- Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 106.5
- Total population: 253,886
- Chula Vista, California
- Married: 50.5%
- Widowed: 4.7%
- Divorced: 8.3%
- Separated: 1.6%
- Single (never married): 34.8%
- Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 127.5
- Total population: 274,344
- Garland, Texas
- Married: 50.1%
- Widowed: 3.9%
- Divorced: 8.2%
- Separated: 1.8%
- Single (never married): 36.0%
- Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 125.2
- Total population: 243,536
- Henderson, Nevada
- Married: 49.8%
- Widowed: 5.2%
- Divorced: 15.1%
- Separated: 1.5%
- Single (never married): 28.3%
- Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 102.9
- Total population: 337,280
- Irvine, California
- Married: 49.7%
- Widowed: 2.6%
- Divorced: 6.7%
- Separated: 1%
- Single (never married): 39.9%
- Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 98.5
- Total population: 314,615
- Virginia Beach, Virginia
- Married: 49.7%
- Widowed: 5.2%
- Divorced: 10.9%
- Separated: 1.3%
- Single (never married): 32.9%
- Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 108.7
- Total population: 453,649
- Anchorage, Alaska
- Married: 48.2%
- Widowed: 3%
- Divorced: 12.4%
- Separated: 1.5%
- Single (never married): 34.9%
- Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 123.5
- Total population: 286,075
- San Jose, California
- Married: 48.1%
- Widowed: 4.8%
- Divorced: 7.3%
- Separated: 1.5%
- Single (never married): 38.3%
- Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 123.9
- Total population: 969,615
Top 10 Cities With the Most Divorces
Cities are ranked based on the percentage of the population aged 15 years and over that is divorced.
- Columbus, Georgia
- Divorced: 15.7%
- Married: 38%
- Widowed: 5.6%
- Separated: 2.4%
- Single (never married): 38.2%
- Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 100.5
- Total population: 201,877
- Spokane, Washington
- Divorced: 15.3%
- Married: 42.3%
- Widowed: 5.5%
- Separated: 0.7%
- Single (never married): 36.2%
- Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 119.8
- Total population: 229,451
- Toledo, Ohio
- Divorced: 15.2%
- Married: 33.4%
- Widowed: 5.1%
- Separated: 1.5%
- Single (never married): 44.8%
- Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 102.8
- Total population: 265,306
- Henderson, Nevada
- Divorced: 15.1%
- Married: 49.8%
- Widowed: 5.2%
- Separated: 1.5%
- Single (never married): 28.3%
- Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 102.9
- Total population: 337,280
- Vancouver, Washington
- Divorced: 14.9%
- Married: 43.7%
- Widowed: 5.9%
- Separated: 1.3%
- Single (never married): 34.2%
- Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 106.7
- Total population: 196,441
- Augusta, Georgia
- Divorced: 14.6%
- Married: 31.9%
- Widowed: 5.2%
- Separated: 3.3%
- Single (never married): 44.9%
- Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 107.8
- Total population: 202,629
- St. Petersburg, Florida
- Divorced: 14.5%
- Married: 42.1%
- Widowed: 5.7%
- Separated: 1.6%
- Single (never married): 36.1%
- Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 93.3
- Total population: 263,546
- Pueblo, Colorado
- Divorced: 14.4%
- Married: 40.6%
- Widowed: 7.1%
- Separated: 2.3%
- Single (never married): 35.6%
- Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 125.8
- Total population: 111,081
- Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Divorced: 14.4%
- Married: 38.8%
- Widowed: 5.4%
- Separated: 1.2%
- Single (never married): 40.1%
- Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 111.8
- Total population: 560,283
- Paradise, Nevada
- Divorced: 14.3%
- Married: 35.2%
- Widowed: 5.2%
- Separated: 2%
- Single (never married): 43.3%
- Ratio of unmarried men per 100 unmarried women: 137.1
- Total population: 177,413
Data and Methodology
Data for this SmartAsset study comes from the U.S. Census Bureau 1-Year American Community Survey for 2023. 119 Cities with populations of 100,000 or more for which data was available were considered. Variables observed include marital status of the population age 15 and older, including married, separated, widowed, divorced and never married. The ratio of unmarried men aged 15 to 44 to that of 100 unmarried women aged 15 to 44 was also considered.
This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.
