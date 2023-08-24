Whitesnake reissuing 'The Purple Album' to celebrate 50th anniversary of David Coverdale’s Deep Purple debut

In 2015, Whitesnake released The Purple Album, which celebrated frontman David Coverdale's three years in the band Deep Purple. Well, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Coverdale's Deep Purple debut, Whitesnake is now reissuing the album.

The Purple Album: Special Gold Edition, a newly remixed and remastered version of the album, will be released October 13. It will contain plenty of extras, including previously unreleased recordings, one of which is the four-song demo that helped Coverdale land the Deep Purple gig.

Coverdale says he found the original demo amongst his late mother’s belongings. “I had no idea my Mam had the tape,” he says. “For me, to open my Mam’s trunk of personal items, 30 years after her passing, was a gift from Heaven.”

Deep Purple is giving fans the first taste of the reissue with the digital release of a live version of the 1974 track "Burn."

The Purple Album: Special Gold Edition will be released as a two-CD/Blu-ray set, which includes concert videos from The Purple Tour, official music videos and more, including commentary from Coverdale. It's also being released on two-LP gold vinyl. Both formats are available for preorder now.

Coverdale joined Deep Purple in 1973 when he was just 21. He recorded three albums with them, 1974's Burn and Stormbringer and 1975's Come Taste The Band, and was eventually inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with the group. He left the band in 1976, and two years later, formed Whitesnake.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.