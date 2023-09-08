Whitesnake releases "Lay Down, Stay Down (2023 Remix)” from 'The Purple Album' reissue

Whitesnake is sharing another preview of their upcoming reissue of 2015's The Purple Album, celebrating the 50th anniversary of frontman David Coverdale's three years in the band Deep Purple.

The band's just released "Lay Down, Stay Down (2023 Remix)," the second song they've shared from the record, following a live recording of the 1974 track "Burn."

"'Lay Down, Stay Down' was one of the first songs I wrote with Ritchie Blackmore at his house in Camberley, Surrey," Coverdale shares. "It's a lyric about dealing with bullies … an aspect of the human condition I despise."

He added, “I can’t tell you the original ‘working’ title I had, as it’s quite disgusting … It’s about fighting back & not taking any s*** from anybody.”

You can listen to "Lay Down, Stay Down (2023 Remix)" now via digital outlets and watch its new video streaming on YouTube.

The Purple Album: Special Gold Edition will be released October 13 as a two-CD/Blu-ray set, which includes concert videos from The Purple Tour, official music videos and more, including commentary from Coverdale. It's also being released on two-LP gold vinyl.

All formats are available for preorder now.

