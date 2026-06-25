Whitesnake’s mid-'80s albums getting vinyl reissue

Covers of Whitesnake's 'Slide It In,' 'Slip of the Tongue' and 'Whitesnake'(Craft Recordings)

Whitesnake’s career took off in the '80s, and now the albums that helped launch the David Coverdale-fronted band to superstardom are set to be reissued on vinyl.

The band's three mid-'80s albums — 1984's Slide It In, 1987's Whitesnake aka 1987 and 1989's Slip of the Tongue — will be reissued on standard black vinyl on Sept. 18.

Each album will also get color vinyl variants. Whitesnake will get a gold black ice variant, Slide It In will be available as an onyx variant and Slip of the Tongue will be available as a crimson moon variant through CraftRecordings.com.

In addition, Whitesnake will be released on tan smoke vinyl via Walmart and limited-edition stone marble vinyl via Revolver. The album features the band's biggest hits — "Here I Go Again," "Is This Love" and "Still of the Night."

All three vinyl reissues are available for preorder now.

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