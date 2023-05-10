The Who adds new show at special venue in Cornwall, England

The Who has added a new show to their European and U.K. tour, bringing their music to a very special venue.

The band will bring their The Who Hits Back tour to the Eden Sessions at the Eden Project in Cornwall, England, on July 25. The location is the home of the world-famous Biomes, which house thousands of plant species.

"We're so thrilled to welcome legends The Who to Eden, in what will be a momentous moment in the Sessions history – and a great occasion for Cornwall," Rita Broe, managing director of Eden Sessions Ltd, shares. "To see them grace our stage with a live orchestra will be one of the highlights of the summer: creating lasting memories. Don't miss this!"

Tickets for the special show go on sale Monday, May 15, at 5:30 p.m. BST. More information can be found at edensessions.com.

The Who's European and U.K. tour, which has them playing with an orchestra, is set to kick off June 14 in Barcelona, Spain. A complete list of dates can be found at thewho.com.

