The Who announces final show of their The Song Is Over North American Farewell Tour

Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend perform onstage during the The Who - The Song Is Over - North American Farewell Tour at Madison Square Garden on August 30, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
By Jill Lances
The Who has added one more date to their The Song Is Over North American Farewell Tour, and it will be the last show of the trek.

The new show is scheduled for Oct. 1 at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, California. In a post on Instagram the band calls it "The Final Public Show."

Tickets for the final date go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time.

In other tour news, The Who announced that The Offspring will be opening their Sept. 19 show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

The Song Is Over North American Farewell Tour kicked off Aug. 16 in Sunrise, Florida. It hits Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Friday. A complete list of dates can be found at TheWho.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!