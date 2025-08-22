The Who cancels second show on their The Song Is Over North America Farewell Tour

The Who have canceled a second show on their The Song Is Over North America Farewell Tour.

After postponing their Thursday night concert in Philadelphia, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have announced they are also canceling their show scheduled for Saturday in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

According to a post on Instagram, both cancellations are "due to illness," although it didn't reveal who is sick. The post encourages fans to "Hang onto your tickets as we work quickly to schedule a new date."

The Who kicked off their North American tour on Saturday in Sunrise, Florida. Their next show is scheduled for Aug. 28 in Wantagh, New York, followed by a show at New York's Madison Square Garden on Aug. 30. A complete list of dates can be found at TheWho.com.

