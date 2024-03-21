The Who joined by Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder at Teenage Cancer Trust concert

The Who played their second Teenage Cancer Trust show at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Wednesday, March 20, and fans lucky enough to be in the audience were treated to a surprise appearance by Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder.

Fan-shot footage posted to social media shows Vedder, a well known Who fan, joining Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend for a performance of "The Punk and the Godfather," a track from the band's rock opera Quadrophenia.

Vedder is in London for another Teenage Cancer Trust show. He's one of the many guests set to perform with Daltrey at Ovation, a Celebration of 24 Years of Gigs for TCT on March 24.

The show is a celebration of Daltrey’s 24 years as curator of the Teenage Cancer Trust charity concerts; he is stepping down after this year. Other guests booked for the show include Robert Plant with Saving Grace, Stereophonics’ Kelly Jones and Paul Weller.

