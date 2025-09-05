The Who releases previously unheard version of ‘New Song’ from upcoming 'Who Are You' reissue

Cover of The Who's 'Who Are You'/(UMe)

The Who is giving fans a preview of the bonus material that will be featured on the upcoming Who Are You super-deluxe edition, dropping Oct. 31.

The band has shared a previously unheard version of the track “New Song,” which is an early take on the tune featuring Pete Townshend laying down guide vocals for Roger Daltrey. The track is newly mixed by producer Steve Wilson.

"New Song (Pete Vocal Version)" is available now via digital outlets.

The new super-deluxe edition of Who Are You is a seven-CD/Blu-ray set that includes a newly remastered version of the original 1978 album, along with over 70 unreleased tracks. Bonus material includes the first mix of the album by producer Glyn Jones, which the band rejected, plus early run-throughs of songs, session outtakes, demos and live recordings.

In addition to the super-deluxe edition, there will be four-LP or two-CD deluxe editions, a limited-edition single LP and a limited-edition yellow colored vinyl.

All formats are available for preorder now.

In other Who news ... the band has announced the rescheduled dates for the two shows of their farewell tour that they had to postpone due to illness. The Philadelphia show will now take place on Sept. 10, while the Atlantic City, New Jersey, concert is scheduled for Sept. 12. Tickets purchased for the original dates are valid for the new shows.

The Who's The Song is Over North American Farewell tour hits Chicago on Sunday.

