The Who revisits 'Who Are You' with new super-deluxe edition reissue

The Who is revisiting their classic album Who Are You with whole host of new reissues, including a massive super-deluxe edition.

Out Oct. 31, the seven-CD/Blu-ray super-deluxe edition includes a newly remastered version of the album, along with over 70 unreleased tracks. Bonus material includes the first mix of the album by producer Glyn Jones, which the band rejected, plus early run-throughs of songs, session outtakes, demos and live recordings.

Highlights include drummer Keith Moon singing "I Saw Her Standing There" and "Barbara Ann" from the 1977 Shepperton Studios rehearsals; an early live version of "Who Are You" from a Toronto show in 1976; previously unreleased demos of bassist John Entwistle's songs on the album; songs from the live concert at Shepperton Studios recorded for the filming of The Kids Are Alright documentary; and an alternative take of "Sister Disco" with a previously "lost" guitar solo.

The set also includes several live recordings from the band’s 1979 tour, which was their first with drummer Kenney Jones, as well as a 100-page hardcover book, and a Blu-ray featuring Dolby Atmos and Stereo mixes created by producer Steven Wilson.

In addition to the super-deluxe edition, there will be four-LP or two-CD deluxe editions, a limited-edition single LP and a limited-edition yellow colored vinyl.

All formats are available for preorder now.

Released in 1978, Who Are You was The Who's eighth studio album and their last with drummer Keith Moon, who died three weeks after its release. The album peaked at #2 in the U.S. and has been certified double Platinum by the RIAA.

