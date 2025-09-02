The Who revisits 'Who Are You' with new super-deluxe edition reissue

The Who is revisiting their classic album Who Are You with whole host of new reissues, including a massive super-deluxe edition.
Out Oct. 31, the seven-CD/Blu-ray super-deluxe edition includes a newly remastered version of the album, along with over 70 unreleased tracks. Bonus material includes the first mix of the album by producer Glyn Jones, which the band rejected, plus early run-throughs of songs, session outtakes, demos and live recordings.
Highlights include drummer Keith Moon singing "I Saw Her Standing There" and "Barbara Ann" from the 1977 Shepperton Studios rehearsals; an early live version of "Who Are You" from a Toronto show in 1976; previously unreleased demos of bassist John Entwistle's songs on the album; songs from the live concert at Shepperton Studios recorded for the filming of The Kids Are Alright documentary; and an alternative take of "Sister Disco" with a previously "lost" guitar solo.
All formats are available for preorder now.
Released in 1978, Who Are You was The Who's eighth studio album and their last with drummer Keith Moon, who died three weeks after its release. The album peaked at #2 in the U.S. and has been certified double Platinum by the RIAA.
