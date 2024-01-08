The Who, Robert Plant, Eddie Vedder set for Teenage Cancer Trust shows

The Who has revealed the star-studded lineup for their annual Teenage Cancer Trust charity concerts, happening March 18-24 at London's Royal Albert Hall.

The Who, backed by an orchestra, will play shows on March 18 and 20, with special guest Squeeze. The Who's Roger Daltrey will return for the closing night on March 24, which will also feature Robert Plant with Saving Grace, Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder, Stereophonics' Kelly Jones and Paul Weller.

That final night is being billed as Ovation, a Celebration of 24 Years of Gigs for TCT, to celebrate Daltrey's tenure as host and curator of the annual shows. The rocker has announced that he's stepping down from the post after this year. The shows will be hosted by a variety of guest curators beginning in 2025.

The rest of the shows include a night of comedy on March 19; Noel Gallagher's the High Flying Birds, with special guest Blossom, on March 21; Young Fathers on March 22; and The Chemical Brothers on March 23.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, January 12, at 9 a.m., with proceeds going to Teenage Cancer Trust's mission to provide specialist treatment and support for young people with cancer.

