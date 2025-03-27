The Who selling holographic concert posters to benefit Teenage Cancer Trust

The Who kick off a two-night stand at London's Royal Albert Hall on Thursday to benefit Teenage Cancer Trust, and they've found another way to help raise money for the charity.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers are selling 100 holographic gig posters, each one hand signed by frontman Roger Daltrey. Both posters, one for the March 27 show and one for the March 30 gig, feature throwback photos of the band and an image of Royal Albert Hall.

The posters, designed by Josh Townshend — the son of Pete Townshend's brother Simon Townshend —are available for preorder until May 1.

Teenage Cancer Trust is a nonprofit dedicated to providing specialized treatment and support for young people with cancer.

The Who has two other shows on the schedule for 2025, both in Italy: July 20 in Padua and July 21 in Milan. Daltrey also has several solo U.K. shows on the schedule, with a tour kicking off April 20 in Brighton, England. A complete schedule can be found at thewho.com.

